|
15.05.2024 22:16:00
Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 Per Share and Announces Authorization of up to $2.0 Billion in Share Repurchases
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.67 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 7, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2024.
Yum’s Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase authorization which authorizes repurchases of up to $2.0 billion in shares of common stock from July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026. The prior outstanding authorization approved in September 2022 expires on June 30, 2024.
Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 59,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2024, Yum! was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the eighth consecutive year, and the company was recognized among TIME Magazine’s list of Best Companies for Future Leaders and Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Yum! also received widespread recognition in 2023, including being listed on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek’s list of America’s Greenest Companies. In addition, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking for 2023.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515182021/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YUM! Brands Inc.
|126,75
|-0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.