Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 Per Share and Announces Authorization of up to $2.0 Billion in Share Repurchases

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.67 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 7, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2024.

Yum’s Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase authorization which authorizes repurchases of up to $2.0 billion in shares of common stock from July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026. The prior outstanding authorization approved in September 2022 expires on June 30, 2024.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 59,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2024, Yum! was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the eighth consecutive year, and the company was recognized among TIME Magazine’s list of Best Companies for Future Leaders and Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Yum! also received widespread recognition in 2023, including being listed on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek’s list of America’s Greenest Companies. In addition, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking for 2023.

Category: Financial

