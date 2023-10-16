Yum! Brands Announces Q3 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Details

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET with a conference call to review the company's financial performance and strategies at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The number is 404/975-4839 for U.S. callers, 833/950-0062 for Canada callers, and 929/526-1599 for international callers, conference ID 650657. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the YUM! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations. The Q&A session of this conference call is limited to analysts only. Members of the media may direct their questions to the contact number below.

The call will be available for playback beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time November 1, 2023 through November 8, 2023. To access the playback, dial 866/813-9403 in the U.S., 226/828-7578 in Canada, 0204/525-0658 for U.K. (local), and +44/204-525-0658 internationally, conference ID 825398. The webcast and the playback can be accessed by visiting Yum! Brands' website, investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations and selecting "Q3 2023 Yum! Brands, Inc. Earnings Call.”

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 56,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the Company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2023, the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking. In addition, in 2023 Yum! Brands was included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek’s lists recognizing America’s Most Responsible Companies, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, the Company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America.

Category: Financial

