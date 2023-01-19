|
19.01.2023 13:09:17
Yum! Brands' Around 300 UK Stores Hit By Ransomware Attack
(RTTNews) - Fast food major Yum! Brands, Inc. said that a ransomware attack on Wednesday on its certain information technology systems had resulted in less than 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom being closed for one day. However, all stores are now operational.
Although data was taken from the company's network and an investigation is ongoing, at this stage, there is no evidence that customer databases were stolen, the firm said.
Upon detection of the incident, the company initiated response protocols. It deployed containment measures such as taking certain systems offline and implementing enhanced monitoring technology.
The parent of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut said it has initiated the investigation with the help of cybersecurity and forensics professionals, and notified Federal law enforcement.
Yum! Brands said it is engaged in fully restoring affected systems, which is expected to be largely complete in the coming days. There are no reports of any other restaurant disruptions.
The company said the attack is not expected to have a material adverse impact on its business, operations or financial results.
