YUM! Brands Aktie
WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013
|
04.02.2026 13:10:38
Yum! Brands Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $535 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $1.73 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.514 billion from $2.362 billion last year.
Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $535 Mln. vs. $423 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.514 Bln vs. $2.362 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.
Analysen zu YUM! Brands Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YUM! Brands Inc.
|136,00
|-0,04%