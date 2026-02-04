YUM! Brands Aktie

WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013

04.02.2026 13:10:38

Yum! Brands Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $535 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.514 billion from $2.362 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $535 Mln. vs. $423 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.514 Bln vs. $2.362 Bln last year.

YUM! Brands Inc. 136,00 -0,04%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex werden vor dem Wochenende tiefer erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

