YUM! Brands Aktie
WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013
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29.04.2026 13:08:35
Yum! Brands Inc. Q1 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $432 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $2.059 billion from $1.787 billion last year.
Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $432 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $2.059 Bln vs. $1.787 Bln last year.
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