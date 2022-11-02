02.11.2022 12:09:11

Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $331 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $528 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $331 Mln. vs. $528 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten