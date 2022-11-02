Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $331 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $528 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $331 Mln. vs. $528 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.