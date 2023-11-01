Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $416 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $331 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.71 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $416 Mln. vs. $331 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.