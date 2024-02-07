|
07.02.2024 13:06:32
Yum! Brands Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $463 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.04 billion from $2.02 billion last year.
Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $463 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: YUM! Brands öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in YUM! Brands von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in YUM! Brands von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: YUM! Brands präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in YUM! Brands von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in YUM! Brands von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in YUM! Brands von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in YUM! Brands von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YUM! Brands Inc.
|119,90
|-0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street notiert am Donnerstag stabil. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.