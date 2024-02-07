Yum! Brands Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $463 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.04 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $463 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.