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WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013

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16.10.2026 06:54:41

Yum! Brands' KFC U.S. Signs Deal With Coca-Cola As Beverage Partner, Replacing PepsiCo

(RTTNews) - KFC Corp., affiliated to quick-service restaurant major Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced that KFC U.S. has entered into a new beverage partnership with Snack and beverage major Coca-Cola Co. (KO), replacing long term partner PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP).

The decision is part of the brand's ongoing effort to refresh its menu and beverage platform, and to attract more customer visits.

Beginning in January 2027, KFC will transition its U.S. beverage partnership to Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola products would be served in all U.S. restaurants by spring 2027.

Under the partnership, KFC's signature food and Coca-Cola's broad beverage portfolio will create compelling food-and-drink pairings.

It is expected that Coca-Cola's extensive system capabilities will also support KFC restaurants across the U.S.

Dagmar Boggs, President of Foodservice & On-Premise, North America, Coca-Cola, stated, "This exciting new partnership brings Coca-Cola and KFC together across the U.S. for the first time. By pairing KFC's iconic food and flavors with the breadth of Coca-Cola's beverage portfolio and innovation capabilities, we have an incredible opportunity to make every visit more refreshing, create memorable consumer experiences and unlock new growth possibilities together."

KFC said it is continuing to evolve its beverage platform through new drink offerings, expanded daypart occasions and innovation already underway across several global markets.

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