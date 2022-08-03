|
03.08.2022 13:43:42
Yum! Brands Q2 Profit Misses Estimates; Worldwide Same-store Sales Ex-China Up 6%
(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) reported second quarter EPS excluding special items of $1.05, a decrease of 9% year-over-year. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net income was $224 million compared to $391 million, a year ago. GAAP EPS was $0.77, a decrease of 40% year-over-year.
Total revenues were $1.64 billion, up 2% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.64 billion in revenue. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation increased 3%, with 4% unit growth and 1% same-store sales growth. Worldwide same-store sales ex-China grew 6% during the quarter.
David Gibbs, CEO, said: "Our second quarter system sales grew 5% excluding Russia, driven by sustained development momentum. Despite a complex operating environment and lapping the strongest same-store sales growth in our history, our global business continues to perform well, led by industry-leading results at Taco Bell U.S. including 8% same-store sales growth and in-line margins year-over-year."
The company added 781 gross units during the second quarter resulting in 463 net-new units offset by the removal of 1,165 Russia units for a total decline in unit count of 702 units during the second quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YUM! Brands Inc.
|117,00
|-3,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: Wall Street beendet Handel gespalten -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stärker. Die Wall Street zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.