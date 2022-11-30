Yum! Brands vs. Restaurant Brands International: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The fast-food industry is a fruitful hunting ground for dividend investors, as many of these companies are strong, well-established businesses with resilient earnings that can weather difficult economic environments.Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) are among the top five largest restaurant operators worldwide, and operate diversified portfolios of restaurant concepts. They operate franchise-based business models that allow them to collect upfront franchise fees from new franchise owners as well as recurring royalty payments based on franchise revenue.Both of these dividend payers are solid choices for dividend-growth investors and dividend investors in general. But which of these fast-food empires is the better buy for dividend investors going forward?Continue reading