Yum China Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) announced its Board has increased the share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to an aggregate of $2.4 billion. The authorization has no expiration date. This increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $1.4 billion.

From 2017 to March 16, 2022, Yum China repurchased approximately 24 million shares of common stock for $971 million, including approximately 4 million shares repurchased for $188 million quarter-to-date 2022.

"We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances returning capital to our shareholders and investing in our business for greater growth," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.