Yum China Certified Top Employer China 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that the Top Employers Institute has certified the Company as a Top Employer China for 2020. This is the second year in a row that Yum China has received the award. The global certification program recognizes leading employers in more than 115 countries around the world that are dedicated to providing exceptional working environments through progressive 'People First' HR practices.

"In the digital era, to respond to the fast-changing environment, every company must stay agile with a well-structured talent strategy that empowers employees to unleash their innovation potential. As a digital leader in the restaurant industry, we must not only create an environment grounded on our 'fair, care and pride' people philosophy, but also foster a mindset and the capabilities to drive breakthroughs," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "We must also strive to provide a best in class work experience and growth opportunities for our employees, which we believe is a vital step in achieving our vision of becoming the most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry."

The certification covers more than 100 issues and up to 600 specific human resource practices covering ten major areas including talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and culture.

"With the rise of digitization and artificial intelligence, the ability to innovate will have to become a fundamental skill of every employee. Yum China has always encouraged our employees to stay committed to constant disruptive innovation and self-development for future employability. This certification recognizes Yum China's commitment to ensuring that the growth and development of our employees remains firmly at the heart of our long-term development strategy," said Aiken Yuen, Chief People Officer of Yum China.

Entering China 32 years ago, Yum China has developed into the largest restaurant company in the country, employing more than 450,000 people. Yum China believes that its employees are its most valuable asset and provides each employee with room to grow and innovate, while recognizing and rewarding employees who contribute to the company's success and industry progress.

Yum China has consistently attracted, retained and developed top talent by providing systematic training and development opportunities to its employees. Initiatives include the Yum China Leadership Development program, KFC Business School, Pizza Hut School of Management, mini-MBA programs and the Restaurant General Manager (RGM) Family Care program, among others.

"To be certified as a Top Employer, companies need to have in place excellent human resource strategies and exceptional working environments," said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute. "Successfully certified companies are constantly committed to providing employees with a better working environment and setting a benchmark for human resource management. Congratulations to Yum China for once again being a Top Employer in China."

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification program, we enable organizations to assess and improve their workplace environment. Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,300 organizations in 115 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5,000,000 employees globally. To learn more, please visit http://www.top-employers.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,900 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of September 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

