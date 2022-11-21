|
21.11.2022 10:34:22
Yum China Gets Approval For Science-Based Targets, Plans To Achieve 63% GHG Emissions Cut By 2035
(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Monday announced that the Science-based target's initiative has approved its emissions reduction target. As per the plan, Yum China will reduce more than 63 percent GHG emissions by 2035 and will try for net-zero value chain GHG emissions by 2050.
Yum China is the first restaurant company in China to reach the milestone of the Science-based target's initiative.
As per the approval, the near-term targets are a reduction of absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63 percent by 2035 from a 2020 base year. Further, reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods 66.3 percent per ton of goods purchased by 2035 from a 2020 base year.
