(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a Chinese restaurant operator, on Tuesday reported higher profit for the third quarter compared to the prior year, driven by higher revenue. Further, the firm raised its full year 2016 new store target guidance.

Following the announcements, in pre-market activity, the shares were trading 4.40 percent lower at $45.0, after closing Monday's trading 2.84 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to Yum China grew 10 percent to $311 million or $0.91per share from $282 million or $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income increased 10 percent to $311 million or $0.91 per share from $282 million or $0.76 per share in the previous year quarter.

Operating profit increased 13 percent to $451 million from $400 million.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to $3.48 billion from $3.21 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales declined 3 percent, while same-store transactions grew 3 percent, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of transaction growth. Total system sales increased 3 percent, excluding foreign currency translation.

During the quarter, the company opened 692 net new stores.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Yum China expects net new store opening target of more than 2,400 from over 1,900 previously, targeting a total store count of more than 20,500, compared with its earlier target of over 20,000.

The company maintained its target for franchise mix of 40 percent to 50 percent of net new stores for both KFC and Pizza Hut. Yum China also confirmed its plans to return $1.5 billion to shareholders during the year.

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