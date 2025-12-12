Yum China Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2ARTP / ISIN: US98850P1093
|
12.12.2025 11:50:06
Yum China Signs $460 Mln Share Repurchase Agreements
(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a restaurant company, on Friday announced said it has entered into share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong totaling approximately $460 million for the first half of 2026, starting January 12, 2026.
The agreements cover about $350 million and about HK$880 million under a similar program in Hong Kong.
The company said these agreements form part of its broader plan to return $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2026, equal to around 9% of its market capitalization as of December 11.
The company expects to return $4.5 billion to shareholders between 2024 and 2026 and plans to return roughly 100% of annual free cash flow, after non-controlling interest dividends, starting in 2027.
The company expects annual shareholder returns in 2027 and 2028 to be about $900 million to more than $1 billion, rising above $1 billion in 2028, through a combination of increasing dividends and value-enhancing buybacks.
Since 2017, the company has returned $5.8 billion to shareholders.
In the pre-market trading, YUMC is 1.01% higher at $48.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.
