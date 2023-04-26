26.04.2023 14:30:00

Yunji Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to Yunji.IR@icrinc.com.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yunji-files-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301807942.html

SOURCE Yunji Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Yunji Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Yunji Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Yunji Inc (A) (spons. ADRs) 0,33 0,00% Yunji Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Zahlenflut: ATX dreht trotz starker Vorgaben ins Minus -- DAX rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen zum Monatsende
Der ATX profitiert nicht von den starken US-Vorgaben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach einem starken Start abwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen