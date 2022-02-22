22.02.2022 07:00:43

Yves Perrin hands over management of HIAG Romandie to Patrick Japhet

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Yves Perrin hands over management of HIAG Romandie to Patrick Japhet

22.02.2022 / 07:00

Basel, 22 February 2022 - Patrick Japhet will take over the management of HIAG Romandie on 1 May 2022. The real estate professional succeeds Yves Perrin who will be entering retirement.

Patrick Japhet (F, *1977) holds a master's degree in material and structural mechanics from the EPF, Ecole d'Ingénieurs Paris, supplemented by exchange studies in civil engineering at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), and is a graduate of the Institut d'études Immobilières, Geneva. He offers around 20 years of experience in the real estate market, mainly in Western Switzerland. Patrick Japhet joins HIAG from a family office active in the real estate business, where he held the position of Chief Operating Director and member of the Investment Committee. Prior to that, he headed the strategic projects department of the M3 Group and worked for the construction and real estate company Losinger Marazzi and for the Bouygues Group in London.

Over the past twelve years, Yves Perrin has very successfully built up HIAG Romandie with his great know-how and a strong position in the real estate market of Western Switzerland. He will remain at HIAG's disposal for selected projects. HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board like to thank Yves Perrin for his valuable commitment and wish him all the best.

Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
www.hiag.com		  

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that has a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Based on the real estate portfolio's land area of 2.7 million m² and current usable area of 467,000 m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline with an additional usable area of around 783,000 m² with 60 projects and an expected investment volume of around CHF 2.9 billion. The portfolio comprises 46 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. Through its property management activities, HIAG generates stable rental income and creates long-term value enhancement potential with a sustainable business model and through active portfolio management as well as the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1285031

 
End of News EQS News Service

1285031  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285031&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten