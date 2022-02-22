Yves Perrin hands over management of HIAG Romandie to Patrick Japhet

Basel, 22 February 2022 - Patrick Japhet will take over the management of HIAG Romandie on 1 May 2022. The real estate professional succeeds Yves Perrin who will be entering retirement.

Patrick Japhet (F, *1977) holds a master's degree in material and structural mechanics from the EPF, Ecole d'Ingénieurs Paris, supplemented by exchange studies in civil engineering at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), and is a graduate of the Institut d'études Immobilières, Geneva. He offers around 20 years of experience in the real estate market, mainly in Western Switzerland. Patrick Japhet joins HIAG from a family office active in the real estate business, where he held the position of Chief Operating Director and member of the Investment Committee. Prior to that, he headed the strategic projects department of the M3 Group and worked for the construction and real estate company Losinger Marazzi and for the Bouygues Group in London.

Over the past twelve years, Yves Perrin has very successfully built up HIAG Romandie with his great know-how and a strong position in the real estate market of Western Switzerland. He will remain at HIAG's disposal for selected projects. HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board like to thank Yves Perrin for his valuable commitment and wish him all the best.