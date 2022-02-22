|
22.02.2022 07:00:43
Yves Perrin hands over management of HIAG Romandie to Patrick Japhet
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media information
Basel, 22 February 2022 - Patrick Japhet will take over the management of HIAG Romandie on 1 May 2022. The real estate professional succeeds Yves Perrin who will be entering retirement.
Patrick Japhet (F, *1977) holds a master's degree in material and structural mechanics from the EPF, Ecole d'Ingénieurs Paris, supplemented by exchange studies in civil engineering at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), and is a graduate of the Institut d'études Immobilières, Geneva. He offers around 20 years of experience in the real estate market, mainly in Western Switzerland. Patrick Japhet joins HIAG from a family office active in the real estate business, where he held the position of Chief Operating Director and member of the Investment Committee. Prior to that, he headed the strategic projects department of the M3 Group and worked for the construction and real estate company Losinger Marazzi and for the Bouygues Group in London.
Over the past twelve years, Yves Perrin has very successfully built up HIAG Romandie with his great know-how and a strong position in the real estate market of Western Switzerland. He will remain at HIAG's disposal for selected projects. HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board like to thank Yves Perrin for his valuable commitment and wish him all the best.
About HIAG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1285031
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1285031 22.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Yves Perrin übergibt Leitung von HIAG Romandie an Patrick Japhet (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Yves Perrin hands over management of HIAG Romandie to Patrick Japhet (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|EQS-News: HIAG setzt Devestitionsstrategie erfolgreich um Beschleunigte Abwicklung der Portfolio-Optimierung (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|EQS-News: HIAG successfully executes its divestment strategy Accelerated implementation of portfolio optimisation (EQS Group)
|
16.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: HIAG schliesst Kapitalerhöhung im Maximalumfang erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
16.11.21