YY Group Posts Loss In H1; Revenues Up 33.7%

(RTTNews) - YY Group Holding (YYGH) posted a first-half net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $8.2 million, compared with net profit of $0.6 million prior year. Net loss per ordinary share was $0.207, for the period. The company recorded an operating loss of $7.7 million, primarily due to non-cash share-based compensation expense related to 2023 and 2024 share incentive plans and an impairment loss on intangible assets. Excluding items, underlying operational performance remained stable and in line with management expectations, the company said. Non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.6 million, compared with non-IFRS net profit of $0.6 million, prior year. Non-IFRS net loss per ordinary share was $0.015, for the period.

First half total revenues increased 33.7% to $25.8 million, compared with $19.3 million in the same period of 2024. The company said the increase was primarily driven by accelerated growth across both Manpower and IFM Services.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.