z-emotion Introduces First Digital Fashion NFT on CYPHRLY

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- z-emotion, a 3D fashion design and real-time simulation technology provider, is partnering with Lambda256 to introduce its first digital fashion NFT. Z-emotion announced it will release its first set of exclusive digital fashion NFTs based on the popular IP, Ghost Soul Society (GSS), on CYPHRLY. CYPHRLY is Lambda256's global NFT marketplace, which provides authentic digital collectibles that obtain physical merits and data-driven features.

GSS is characterized by ghost characters with dark and spooky features that reflect their true inner selves. Starting with its first drop in November, 10,031 PFPs will be expanded with CYPHRLY's very own Digital Fashion and Digital Pair technology coming to holders. GSS NFTs will soon be sold on CYPHRLY Marketplace.

"Digital fashion NFTs create new revenue opportunities when brands or content creators leverage their IPs to generate digital-only products and interact with customers," said Dongsoo Han, CEO of z-emotion. "NFTs contain great value when they are still connected with physical benefits, and we are very excited to collaborate with CYPHRLY to provide levels of creativity from the real world and virtual world by letting consumers have both digital and physical ownership of these products."

"With z-emotion, CYPHRLY will produce advanced digital fashion and expand with physical merit," said Jay Park, CEO of Lambda256. "CYPHRLY users can easily purchase NFTs through simple registration and payment processes once they register on CYPHRLY's website. Not only new projects, but also existing projects can enter the CYPHRLY marketplace to appeal to more than web3 users."

About z-emotion

z-emotion is furthering the development of the digital fashion industry with its 3D garment design tool and real-time cloth simulation technology. With its core computer graphics algorithm, z-emotion provides a one stop solution for 3D digital fashion that contains virtual styling, digital showrooms, and NFTs. z-emotion has collaborated with Nike, LG Electronics, SK Telecom, and many other leading brands. Learn more at https://www.z-emotion.com.

About Lambda256 and CYPHRLY

Lambda256 is a blockchain tech arm of Dunamu, a Decacorn company in South Korea operating the biggest digital asset exchange, Upbit. Lambda256 operates the blockchain cloud service platform, Luniverse, that offers a comprehensive portfolio including NFT one-stop solution, CYPHRLY. CYPHRLY collaborates with IP holders, artists, and brands to help them expand their values in the world of Web3 where fans can actively communicate together in DAO community. Learn more at https://www.cyphrly.io.

