ZAFUL x On|Off appear at London Fashion Show

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14 in London, ZAFUL, a fast-fashion brand, together with On|Off appeared on London Fashion Runway Show. The co-brand On|Off is a platform focusing on international emerging young talents and brands, which has successfully tapped the potential of several design stars such as J.W. Anderson, Peter Pilottoand Gareth Pugh. Both of ZAFUL and On|Off are focused on Gen-Z and have deep insights into this group. By integrating their respective brand advantages, this collaboration offered a new visual experience and brand perception to the viewers.

Following 2018 London Fashion Week and 2019 New York Fashion Week, this is the third time ZAFUL has participated in an international fashion show. In the presence of the fashion media and audience all over the world, ZAFUL illustrated its professionalism and close interaction with fans. The theme of ZAFUL clothes on this show was wave generation. By showcasing 10 sets of autumn and winter custom suits, ZAFUL gave an explosion of Cyberpunk and girls hormones.

The ZAFUL show was enriched by the top star styling and makeup teams, including Lan Nguyen, a professional makeup artist with 15-years of experience, has worked with many international superstars and top stylist Atip Wananuruk, who has been a leader in the industry for 20 years, an opinion leader in the industry, and the global fashion director of Highsnobiety, a fashion platform.

The collision and integration of digital sense and the romance of pleated designs brought a new visual experience to the audience. By using rainbow, sequins and other elements, together with layered pleated designs, ZAFUL created a strong sense of structure and power, which expressed an unrestrained attitude of Gen-Z females towards life. In addition, retro chains, beads, crushed stones, resin, ropes, leather made from recycled waste was also used as matching accessories. The DuPont paper environmental handbag was one of the highlights.

This year, ZAFUL invited more than 20 celebrity partners and media friends to the show. It also sent tickets to the lucky fans selected by lottery during the preview event on Instagram. Meanwhile, cooperating with Liveme, ZAFUL launched a competition in which the champion would participate in a runway show with the anchor. On ZAFUL's official website, news arrivals with Fashion Week elements were promoted and favorable discounts were offered to its fans.

During London Fashion Week, the professional designs and concepts ZAFUL enhanced the brand popularity. In 2020, ZAFUL will continue to implement its branding strategy. Through the appearance of Fashion Week, the innovation and breakthrough of series products, ZAFUL will devote to bringing viewers new visual experiences and surprises.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is dedicated to offering fashionable and cost-efficient fashion-related merchandise for younger consumers across the globe. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in High 50 China Export Manufacturers by BrandZ, the world's largest model fairness database. Thus far, ZAFUL covers shoppers in over 180 nations. ZAFUL's imaginative and prescient is to change into the chief in on-line quick trend.

Web site: www.zaful.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zaful-x-onoff-appear-at-london-fashion-show-301006313.html

SOURCE ZAFUL