05.01.2023 14:33:27

Zai Lab And Novocure Announce LUNAR Study Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Novocure (NVCR) announced the LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival over standard therapies alone. The LUNAR study is a randomized study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields together with standard therapies for stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer following progression.

Tumor Treating Fields or TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms.

Novocure plans to file a Premarket Approval application with the FDA in the second half of 2023. Novocure also plans to file for a CE Mark in the European Union concurrently with the FDA submission.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Shares of Novocure are up 68% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NovoCure Limitedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NovoCure Limitedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NovoCure Limited 116,98 0,57% NovoCure Limited
Zai Lab Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh 44,40 35,37% Zai Lab Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen