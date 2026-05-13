Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
13.05.2026 10:00:53
Zalando appoints ad tech veteran Ray Cao as Senior Vice President to further scale Partner Marketing Services
|
Zalando appoints ad tech veteran Ray Cao as Senior Vice President to further scale Partner Marketing Services
BERLIN, 13 May 2026 // Zalando is strengthening its leadership team to accelerate its strategy as the leading pan-European technology platform for fashion and lifestyle. Effective 15 July 2026, Ray Cao will join the company as Senior Vice President of Zalando Partner Marketing Services (ZMS) to scale the company's retail media unit, elevate its data-driven advertising solutions, and drive mutual growth for more than 7,000 brand partners across Europe.
ZMS is Zalando’s dedicated retail media unit. It leverages the richest fashion-specific data and infrastructure in Europe, including billions of customer interactions and deep product intelligence, to provide brand partners with powerful, data-driven advertising solutions. By connecting brands with millions of customers across Europe, ZMS powers a virtuous cycle: creating inspiring, personally relevant experiences that help brands grow efficiently while making the platform even more valuable to consumers.
Ray Cao brings an incredible track record in building and scaling global organisations. A true veteran in the Ad Tech space, he has worked with some of the most influential platforms in the world. He served as a founding member and leader of TikTok’s global monetisation team, where he helped scale the platform's advertising business into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse. His specific expertise in scaling social commerce aligns perfectly with Zalando's strategic focus on capturing major new opportunities in social and agentic commerce channels. His journey also includes key leadership roles during the early days of Google Shopping and in the FinTech space at Intuit. Ray brings a leadership style deeply rooted in transparency, a customer-first mindset and a strong commitment to championing diversity and inclusion.
As Ray steps into this role, Joanna Rogers will dedicate her undivided focus to her remit as SVP Propositions, a scope which includes all Zalando's consumer fashion and lifestyle offerings, as well as partner platform business. Joanna has led ZMS with huge success and dedication over the past 1.5 years. Since late 2025, she has also overseen the development of all Zalando fashion and lifestyle offerings, including Fashion, Sports, Beauty, Kids & Family, Pre-Owned, Lounge and Designer, alongside the Partner Platform business. This transition reflects the substantial growth of both business areas, which now require fully dedicated leadership to thrive and unlock their full potential.
“Ray will further unlock the massive commercial opportunity we have in ZMS, elevating how our brand partners connect with over 62 million customers across Europe. As our pan-European platform scales, bringing in a world-class leader of Ray’s calibre is the natural next step to drive our retail media business into its next phase of growth,” said Robert Gentz, Zalando co-CEO and founder. “I want to extend a huge thank you to Joanna for her outstanding stewardship and the strong foundation she built while managing a dual mandate. This new structure provides both ZMS and our expansive fashion and lifestyle offerings with the dedicated leadership they need to win.”
Ray and Joanna will work in close partnership on strategy and execution to ensure ZMS and Propositions continue to thrive together, offering partners an integrated approach to retail media and assortment planning. Ray will also collaborate closely with James Rothwell, SVP Marketing, to align the overarching consumer brand strategy with partner marketing initiatives and drive mutual growth.
“As the leading technology platform for fashion and lifestyle, Zalando is uniquely positioned to drive strong growth in retail media. Given Zalando's incredibly rich and unique data set in the age of AI, we have an unparalleled opportunity to connect brands with highly engaged consumers at scale,” said Ray Cao. “I can’t wait to immerse myself in the culture and drive real impact. I look forward to working with the entire team to deliver transparent, customer-centric advertising solutions that fuel our partners' growth.”
ABOUT ZALANDO
MEDIA INQUIRIES
End of Media Release
Issuer: Zalando SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326920
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2326920 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalando
|
13.05.26
|Verstärkung für Retail Media: Zalando holt Ad-Tech-Experten Ray Cao als Senior Vice President zur weiteren Skalierung der Partner Marketing Services (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|Zalando appoints ad tech veteran Ray Cao as Senior Vice President to further scale Partner Marketing Services (EQS Group)
|
12.05.26
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX legt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der LUS-DAX am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Schwacher Handel: DAX am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)