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03.11.2026 07:33:58

Zalando Posts Loss In Q3, Revenue Up 5.1%; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Zalando (ZAL.DE) reported a third quarter net loss of 18.0 million euros compared to net income of 12.5 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBIT rose 10.6% to 107 million euros year-on-year. Group revenue was 3.18 billion euros compared to 3.02 billion euros, previous year. Group gross merchandise volume grew 7.5% to 4.5 billion euros.

Zalando confirmed the full-year 2026 guidance. On a reported basis, the company continues to expect GMV and revenue growth in the lower half of its 12% to 17% range, adjusted EBIT of 680 million to 720 million euros, capex of 240 million to 300 million euros, and a negative net working capital position.

At prior close on Xetra exchange, Zalando shares were trading at 26.99 euros, up 1.01%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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