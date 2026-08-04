Zalando Q2 Net Income Declines; Refines FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZAL.DE) reported second quarter net income of 73.8 million euros compared to 96.6 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBIT increased 10% year-on-year to 205 million euros. Group revenue was 3.42 billion euros, up 20.8% from last year. Group gross merchandise volume grew 20.7% on a reported basis to 4.9 billion euros.

For fiscal 2026, Zalando now expects, on a reported basis, GMV and revenue growth in the lower half of its previous 12% to 17% range in line with market expectations. The full-year adjusted EBIT guidance is narrowed to between 680 million and 720 million euros, from previously 660 million to 740 million euros.

At last close on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Zalando shares were trading at 29.11 euros, up 3.01%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.