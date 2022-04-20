ZALES SAYS ‘I DO’ TO FEMALE PROPOSALS

Zales is empowering women to propose and will be the Official Proposal Sponsor of The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in New York City

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate strong, independent women everywhere, Zales is saying "I Do" to female proposals as part of their #SheProposed campaign. Beginning April 28– May 1, Superfly X and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment will be re-creating the iconic proposal scene at The FRIENDS™ Experience in New York City of when Monica proposes to Chandler, candle by candle, for a limited engagement installation, with Zales as the Official Proposal Sponsor. Together they are encouraging women, couples, and FRIENDS™ fans to propose to their partners during their visit, making their own special moment to remember. Through June 28, position markers of Monica and Chandler's proposal will stay in place at The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in New York City, allowing everyone to book a visit and stage their own proposal.

As part of the #SheProposed campaign celebration, fans are encouraged to post messages of love and support with the hashtag #SheProposed, especially when they visit the set re-creation at The FRIENDS™ Experience in New York City, inspired by one of television's most iconic proposals.

"Could we BE any more excited?," laughs Jamie Singleton, Signet Chief Marketing Officer and President of Zales, Kay and Peoples, "The wedding landscape today is quickly evolving and we're here to empower and encourage strong women everywhere. Equality and mutual respect are both important in any relationship, so this trend is a monumental milestone recognizing her voice. We can't wait to see how it develops, whether it's women taking the lead in proposing or counter-proposing to their partners."

The FRIENDS™ Experience in New York City has seen over 50 proposals since the opening in March 2021 and truly makes for a remarkable and memorable backdrop for everyone to get engaged. Voted a 10Best New Attraction by USA Today and included in CNN's 12 Best Immersive Experiences around the world, The FRIENDS™ Experience features 18 nostalgia-packed rooms and activations including Monica's kitchen, the Las Vegas Chapel where Ross and Rachel get married and the iconic FRIENDS fountain. The interactive space provides opportunities to explore the show's history and re-create your favorite moments.

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in New York City is located at 130 E 23rd Street, New York, NY. Tickets to visit the limited installation between April 28 - May 1 can be purchased in advance. Can't make those dates? No problem as The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in New York City is open year-round. For tickets, please visit the website.

To ensure a safe environment for all staff and guests, The FRIENDS™ Experience remains "Monica Clean" and plans to continue COVID-19 protocols throughout the space including, but not limited to social distancing, requiring masks and thorough cleaning and sanitization measures. Learn more about the enhanced cleaning and safety measures as well as additional experience details at www.FriendsTheExperience.com .

