Zambelli Fireworks' New Era Bringing Spectacular Light and Sound for the Future

Legendary pyrotechnics company's new president living a 'dream come true'

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zambelli Fireworks launched a new era in its century-plus-long history earlier this year and following a set of world-class Fourth of July events, the renowned company and its new president are focused on leading the pyrotechnics industry into the future.

Michael Rieck came to the company as president early in 2022 after a diverse career, serving in finance and executive leadership roles at a mix of New York City and Los Angeles-area firms that ranged from startups to billion-dollar enterprises. His new role at the Warrendale, Pa.-based Zambelli, however, marks a homecoming.

"My career has taken me from New York to Los Angeles, Africa, Asia and Europe, but when the opportunity arose to work with Zambelli, I knew it was time to come home," Rieck, who is originally from Pittsburgh said. "The potential to grow this company from an industry leader to one recognized as the best by every American is a dream come true."

Rieck is a longtime friend of George Zambelli Jr., the grandson of company founder Antonio Zambelli. Zambelli Jr. recently purchased all company shares to bring the firm back under full family ownership.

"As we get past this period of transition and some thrilling events in the first half of the year, I'm even more positive Michael is the right person to lead our company," said Zambelli Jr., a cataract surgeon who remains heavily involved with the company. "His experiences collaborating with business leaders around the world will help us expand on our mission to create memorable light and sound experiences for hundreds of thousands of spectators every year."

Under the stewardship of the Zambellis, the company has become a respected leader in American fireworks. The company produces more than 1,600 shows annually, from municipal celebrations to concerts, sporting events, and performances for presidents and popes. Zambelli also provides the titular "Thunder Over Louisville," considered the "granddaddy of all pyrotechnics shows" and most powerful display in the U.S.

Shows in today's fireworks industry are highlighted by special effects, including drone displays, intricate set-piece designs, and flame and CO2 cryo-jet effects. But there are also modern challenges to overcome, including supply chain troubles, transportation issues and dwindling numbers of trained fireworks technicians.

"When we produce a show," Rieck said, "our name immediately gives it an extra level of prestige. That produces the confidence that we'll overcome obstacles to provide a signature blend of artistry, professionalism and family values that is unmatched in our industry."

ABOUT ZAMBELLI FIREWORKS

Zambelli Fireworks, based in Warrendale, Pa., with regional offices in Florida and California, was founded by Italian immigrant Antonio Zambelli, who came to the U.S. in 1893 with a pyrotechnic dream and little black book filled with family fireworks recipes. Today, the company remains under family ownership and annually puts on over 1,600 displays.

