10.10.2024 14:24:00
Zambia to keep majority ownership of mining permits
Zambia’s government plans to keep a majority stake in certain mining licenses it has found “promising” through an ongoing mapping exercise, but noted that private investors can develop these assets as joint ventures with the state.The state has set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to push along investment, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said, as Africa’s second-largest copper producer, aims to increase production of the metal to above 1 million tonnes by the end of 2025.The SPV will license certain areas, and then seek partners for commercial agreements related to their exploration and mining, Kabuswe noted.The Zambian government already owns several mining assets through ZCCM Investment Holdings. The plan is to more than quadruple the country’s copper output to 3 million tonnes by 2031.The ambitious goal would require to bring into production multiple exploration projects the government is currently identifying.Zambia expects its newly created SPV to control at least 30% of critical minerals production from future mines. The minister has however said in interviews with local media that the state company would have a 45% interest in any joint venture.Subsidiaries of First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM)) and Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) are responsible for the majority of Zambia’s copper production, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the total output in 2023.Sites currently in the exploration phase – such as the Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos-backed KoBold Metals’ Mingomba project – are expected to provide 1.2 million tonnes of copper annually.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
