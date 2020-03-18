Zander Donates Over $300,000 in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Zander Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the country, has invested more than $310,000 into its community in 2019 and has exceeded $1.2 million in charitable funds over the past five years.

Recipients of Zander's donations include the American Red Cross of Nashville Area; Gilda's Club of Middle Tennessee; Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee; Nashville Fire Fighters Association; and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, among others. Additionally, Zander employees contributed more than 740 hours of volunteer time to non-profit organizations in 2019.

For the last four years, Zander has also sponsored a scholarship through the Life Lessons program, available to college students and college-bound seniors whose parents or guardians passed away with little or no life insurance.

"At Zander, we strive to cultivate a community of service—whether that's through serving our community, our employees, or our clients," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "The Zander family has always made giving back a priority, and we are intentional about fulfilling and growing this mission as our business continues to succeed."

A fourth-generation family/employee-owned business, Zander has been serving the community for more than 90 years. The company also believes in investing in its employees. Zander holds an annual team-building week tailored to each department that encourages communication and the importance of teamwork. As part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49% of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings.

About Zander Insurance Group

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance Group believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For more than 95 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance coverages and allowing them to compare products and services offered by a broad array of insurance companies. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a complete selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. Zander Insurance is also Dave Ramsey's choice for top quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zander.com.

