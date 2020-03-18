Zander Insurance Adds ID Theft Expert to Leadership Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Zander Insurance, one of the largest providers of term life insurance in the country, has added Doug Sash to its leadership team as executive vice president of identity theft.

He brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role overseeing sales, client relationships, operations and business expansion for Zander's ID theft product offerings.

Sash was most recently an independent identity theft consultant and previously served as vice president of sales for LifeLock, an identity theft protection company based in Tempe, Arizona. A graduate of Michigan State University, he has also held sales, research and development and business operations roles with Experian Consumer Services, Toshiba, Quantum, Apple and Mazda.

"ID theft is on the rise, and the types of identity theft keep growing—financial, criminal, Social Security, medical, IRS, etc.," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "Doug's depth of experience and passion for supporting our mission of protecting individuals, families and businesses make him a great addition for ensuring our customers have the right product to protect themselves."

A fourth-generation family/employee-owned business, Zander Insurance offers a variety of services to safeguard businesses and individuals with smarter, more affordable identity theft protection plans. Zander covers financial fraud, medical ID theft, tax fraud, criminal ID theft, social security fraud, child ID theft, benefits and employment fraud and title fraud.

Learn more about ID theft protection at www.zanderins.com/identity-theft-protection.

About Zander Insurance

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For more than 90 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance products and allowing clients to purchase a complete portfolio from one office. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a complete selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. As part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings. Zander Insurance is Dave Ramsey's choice for top quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zander.com.

