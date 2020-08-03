Zander Insurance Awards Students More Than $65,000 for Scholarships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zander Insurance, one of the largest providers of term life insurance in the country, has partnered with Life Lessons to award more than $65,000 in scholarships to 10 students who lost a parent or guardian with little or no life insurance.

This year is the sixth consecutive year Zander Insurance has sponsored scholarships through the Life Lessons program. Traditionally, the annual scholarship program awards one student. However, in the wake of COVID-19, Zander decided to award 10 applicants with a scholarship.

"COVID-19 has made this a particularly tough year for students and families," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "We were deeply moved by the students' stories and wanted to applaud them for their determination in the face of tragedy. We hope to bring a small beam of light into their lives during this difficult time."

According to a study by Life Happens, nine out of 10 Americans agree they need life insurance, yet only 60 percent say they have it. Zander aims to raise awareness of the importance of life insurance while helping students pay for college.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants had to submit an essay or video that explained how their lives have been emotionally and financially affected by the death of a parent or guardian.

The 2020-2021 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Samuel Muturi from Dorchester, Mass.

from Daniel Carter from Auburn, Ala.

from Erica Gahm from Overland Park, Kan.

from Erin Schuttler from Raleigh, N.C.

from Jade Smith from Branford, Conn.

from Katelyn Yardley from Provo, Utah

from Madalyn Touma from Rockledge, Fla.

from Tamauri Beasley-Foster from Owings Mills, Md.

Taylor Rebelez from Phoenix, Ariz.

from Claire Houghton from Garnet Valley , Pa.

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Americans about the importance of life insurance. This program is made possible by the generous financial support of the AIG Direct, Swiss Re Group, Pacific Life Foundation, Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA), MIB Group, All State and others. Life Happens also accepts contributions from individual donors. To learn more about making a tax-deductible donation, visit www.lifehappens.org/donate.

For more information on the program, including the application process, program rules and past recipients, visit www.lifehappens.org/lifelessons. For more information about Zander Insurance, visit www.zanderins.com.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance companies and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

About Zander Insurance Group

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For more than 90 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance products and allowing clients to purchase a complete portfolio from one company. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a complete selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. As part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings. Zander Insurance is Dave Ramsey's choice for top quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zander.com.

