Zara enters resale market with Pre-owned service

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Shoppers can book repairs and donate unwanted items as fashion chain seeks to cut carbon footprintZara is to help its UK shoppers resell, repair or donate clothing bought from the Spanish fashion chain in an effort to reduce its environmental impact.The Pre-owned service, which launches on 3 November and will be Zara’s first step into resale or repair, will enable shoppers to book repairs and donate unwanted items online or via a store, and post now-unwanted Zara purchases online for sale. Continue reading...