Zavation Medical Products, LLC. Launches Z-Span Expandable Anterior And Lateral Lumbar Plates

JACKSON, Miss., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products ("Zavation" or the "Company"), an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-quality spinal implants, instruments, MIS procedural kits, and biologics headquartered in Flowood, MS, announced the launch of both the Expandable Anterior Lumbar Plate and the Expandable Lateral Lumbar Plate, plates designed for use in the lumbar spine as supplemental fixation devices.

These expandable plates are the latest additions to Zavation's portfolio. The Expandable Anterior Lumbar Plate is a low-profile plate design that provides a stable construct with the ability to expand and lock at the required length. This plate also includes a ledge feature which provides guidance to properly position and expand the plate on the vertebral body. The new Z-Span plates outperformed the predicates in regard to standard ASTM mechanical testing.

Dr. Eric Graham, Spine Surgeon at Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists, stated, "This design eliminates the frustration of trying several plates in an effort to best match each patient's anatomy. This equates to a more efficient surgery."

INDICATIONS FOR USE

The Zavation Z-Span Plate System is intended for use via the lateral or anterolateral surgical approach above the bifurcation of the great vessels in the treatment of the lumbar spine (L1-L5) or via the anterior approach below the bifurcation of the great vessels in the treatment of the lumbar and lumbosacral spine (L1-S1).

The Z-Span Plate System is intended to provide immobilization and stabilization as an adjunct to fusion in skeletally mature patients. Please see www.zavation.com for full indications.

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS, LLC.

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across 40 plus states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception. Zavation operates a 30,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the PanMed transaction in 2018, the Company acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

