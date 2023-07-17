Zaxby's petitions Unicode to add sauce emoji on World Emoji Day

Saucy chicken chain starts change.org petition for the 'Saucemoji'

ATHENS, Ga., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's ® is using World Emoji Day as a platform to launch a change.org petition to create the world's first sauce emoji, the "Saucemoji." The brand invites all sauce enthusiasts to sign the petition via saucemoji.com , to bring the first-ever emoji for sauce to the Unicode keyboard.

"In honor of World Emoji Day, Zaxby's is starting a movement to elevate sauce to emoji status," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "We're asking all brand fans and sauce aficionados to join us in calling for the creation of the first-ever sauce emoji."

The iconic brand, known for its legendary Zax Sauce®, wants to rally sauce enthusiasts around the world behind its cause by encouraging people to sign and share the petition on change.org. Zaxby's has been slowly building the case for a "Saucemoji" on its social media channels calling out the fact that no appropriate emoji yet exists to display sauce in a simple and accurate way, even though many emojis exist for less "useful" things.

Emojis have been around since the early days of the internet. As verbal communication has given way to digital messaging via smartphones and other devices, emojis have become increasingly popular visual cues to convey sentiment and create context.

In homage to its famous sauces and fan-favorite staple Zax Sauce, Zaxby's is looking for a way to help people who are in desperate need of an emoji to properly express their sauciness. The brand has already proposed its desired design of the "Saucemoji" to sauce up keyboards worldwide. Zaxby's encourages fellow brands with an interest in a sauce emoji to join the petition and call on their followers and fans to sign it in solidarity with sauce fans everywhere.

In line with its credo to "sauce things up," Zaxby's recently added funnel cakes to its menu, which are perfectly paired with a creamy caramel sauce. The first-time menu item is made with a light, fluffy batter that is served golden brown, topped with powdered sugar and is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

jteetzmann@tombras.com

423.494.3673

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zaxbys-petitions-unicode-to-add-sauce-emoji-on-world-emoji-day-301878497.html

SOURCE Zaxby's