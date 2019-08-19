ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr

First name: Dr Helmut Wilhelm

Last name(s): Becker



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46



4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Shares

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44

b) Nature of the transaction

Buy of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Total 17.14 EUR 40 685.60 EUR 17.24 EUR 64 1,103.36 EUR 17.08 EUR 89 1,520.12 EUR 17.10 EUR 153 2,616.30 EUR 17.12 EUR 221 3,783.52 EUR 17.26 EUR 293 5,057.18 EUR 17.16 EUR 1,032 17,709.12 EUR 17.30 EUR 1,200 20,760.00 EUR 17.48 EUR 2,134 37,302.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume Total 17.324 EUR 5,226 90,537.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-15

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA

MIC: XETR