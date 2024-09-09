Zealand Pharma Announces Positive Topline Data From Phase 1b Trial Of Dapiglutide

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF.PK), Monday announced positive topline results from a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose trial of dapiglutide, a long-acting GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor dual agonist, for the treatment of overweight and obesity.

At the end of the 13-week trial, participants on dapiglutide treatment experienced a mean body weight reduction of up to 8.3 percent on a placebo-corrected basis.

The biotechnology company is currently evaluating higher doses of dapiglutide up to 26 mg over a 28-week treatment period.

The company plans to advance the clinical development of dapiglutide into a Phase 2b trial, which is expected to begin in the first half of 2025.

Currently, Zealand Pharma's stock is trading at $122.77, down 0.24 percent on the OTC Markets.