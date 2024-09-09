|
09.09.2024 17:50:08
Zealand Pharma Announces Positive Topline Data From Phase 1b Trial Of Dapiglutide
(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF.PK), Monday announced positive topline results from a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose trial of dapiglutide, a long-acting GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor dual agonist, for the treatment of overweight and obesity.
At the end of the 13-week trial, participants on dapiglutide treatment experienced a mean body weight reduction of up to 8.3 percent on a placebo-corrected basis.
The biotechnology company is currently evaluating higher doses of dapiglutide up to 26 mg over a 28-week treatment period.
The company plans to advance the clinical development of dapiglutide into a Phase 2b trial, which is expected to begin in the first half of 2025.
Currently, Zealand Pharma's stock is trading at $122.77, down 0.24 percent on the OTC Markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.