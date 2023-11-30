Company announcement – No. 40 / 2023

Zealand Pharma appoints Enrique Conterno and Elaine Sullivan as board observers

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 30, 2023 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced the appointment of pharmaceutical industry veterans Enrique Conterno and Elaine Sullivan as observers to the company’s board of directors. It is expected that Enrique Conterno and Elaine Sullivan will stand for election to Zealand Pharma’s board of directors at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

"As board observes, Enrique and Elaine collectively bring decades of international pharmaceutical industry experience to Zealand Pharma,” said Martin Nicklasson, Chairman of the board of directors. "We will leverage their extensive skills and expertise as Zealand advances its pipeline of wholly owned and differentiated obesity candidates that aim to address one of the biggest healthcare challenges of our time.”

Enrique Conterno served at Eli Lilly and Company as senior vice president and a member of the executive committee from 2009 until his retirement from Lilly in December 2019. He was president of Lilly USA from January 2017 and president of Lilly Diabetes from 2009, and served in other roles across sales, marketing, finance, business development and general management during his 27 years at Eli Lilly and Company. From January 2020 until August 2023, Enrique Conterno served as the CEO and member of the board of directors at FibroGen, Inc. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Glooko, Inc. and a member of the board of governors of the American Red Cross. Enrique Conterno earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

Elaine Sullivan served at both AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly and Company as a member of the senior global R&D management teams. She was vice president of Global External Research & Development at Eli Lilly and Company from 2011 to 2015. At AstraZeneca, Elaine Sullivan served as vice president of R&D and head of New Opportunities from 2007 to 2010, and vice president of Science & Technology from 2006 to 2007, as well as in other positions in drug discovery and development during her 15-year tenure. Most recently, she co-founded and was CEO of Carrick Therapeutics and served as the chairman and CEO of Keltic Pharma Therapeutics. Elaine Sullivan is currently a member of the board of directors of Nykode Therapeutics ASA, IP Group plc, and hVIVO Ltd, as well as a member of the supervisory board of Evotec AG. Elaine Sullivan holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Virology from the University of Edinburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Glasgow.

After tenures of 17 and 11 years, respectively, on the board of directors of Zealand Pharma, Alain Munoz and Michael Owen will not stand for re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

