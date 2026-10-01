Zealand Pharma: Boehringer's Survodutide Meets Phase 3 Endpoints In Obesity & Diabetes Trial

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL.CO) said Thursday that Boehringer Ingelheim's investigational Survodutide met its co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE-2 trial in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes.

Survodutide is an investigational glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist being developed for obesity and related metabolic conditions.

The 76-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE-2 trial evaluated weekly survodutide in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes, with body-weight change and achieving at least 5% weight loss as co-primary endpoints.

After 76 weeks, participants achieved up to 13.1% average weight loss versus 3.1% with placebo. Up to 79.3% of participants receiving survodutide achieved at least 5% weight loss, compared with 32.7% for placebo.

The trial also showed improvements in its key secondary endpoints, including glycemic control, with HbA1c reductions from baseline and decreased waist circumference.

The findings were presented at the 62nd European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Survodutide remains investigational and has not been approved.

ZEAL.CO is trading down 9.41% at DKK 245.60 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.