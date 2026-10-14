Zealand Pharma, Generate Biomedicines Partner To Develop AI-Designed Metabolic Disease Therapies

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL.CO), a biotechnology company, announced a multi-target strategic collaboration with Generate Biomedicines Inc. (GENB) to design and develop multispecific protein therapeutics for obesity and other metabolic diseases using the Generate Platform.

The Generate Platform is an AI-driven drug discovery system that combines generative AI with experimental validation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Generate will use its proprietary generative AI platform to lead research through lead-candidate selection. Zealand Pharma will assume responsibility for subsequent clinical development, regulatory submissions, and worldwide commercialisation.

The collaboration expands Zealand Pharma's drug-discovery capabilities beyond its existing peptide and small-molecule platforms into protein therapeutics. For Generate Biomedicines, the agreement extends its AI-enabled protein design platform into the obesity and metabolic disease market.

The agreement initially covers two programs, with an option to add a third program later.

For the two initial programs, Generate Biomedicines will receive a $30 million upfront payment and may earn up to $35 million in early preclinical milestone payments.

The company is also eligible for nearly $1.2 billion in potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, along with tiered royalties on future worldwide net sales of any products commercialised under the collaboration.

The collaboration underscores that artificial intelligence in drug discovery is gaining momentum across the biopharmaceutical industry as companies seek to shorten development timelines and improve the identification of promising drug candidates.

ZEAL.CO has traded between DKK228.60 and DKK556.00 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at DKK231.30, down 1.49%.

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