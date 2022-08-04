Company announcement – No. 31 / 2022

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on August 11 at 4 pm CET (10am ET) to Present Second Quarter Results for 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. August 4, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on August 11, 2022 at 4 pm CET (10 am ET) following the announcement of results for the second quarter of 2022.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Steensberg, Chief Medical Officer David Kendall, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

Telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN will be provided upon registration via the following link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0687000737bf4bdda7d667f72d07be30.

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xmmfib4z, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). A recording of the event will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

