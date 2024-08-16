16.08.2024 18:05:00

Company announcement – No. 40 / 2024

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Bank of America Corporation

Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 August 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today reports prior receipt on 19 March 2024 and 5 April 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:

As of 4 March 2024, Bank of America Corporation held nominally 3,253,781 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 5.21% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

As of 2 April 2024, Bank of America Corporation held nominally 3,076,017 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 4.91% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

