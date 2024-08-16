|
16.08.2024 18:05:00
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Bank of America Corporation
Company announcement – No. 40 / 2024
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Bank of America Corporation
Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 August 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today reports prior receipt on 19 March 2024 and 5 April 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:
As of 4 March 2024, Bank of America Corporation held nominally 3,253,781 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 5.21% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.
As of 2 April 2024, Bank of America Corporation held nominally 3,076,017 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 4.91% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.
Please see further details in the attached notification forms.
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.
Contact:
| Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
| Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com
Attachments
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 02.04.2024
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 04.03.2024
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 04.03.2024_Updated
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 08.03.2024
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 08.03.2024_Updated
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 14.03.2024_Updated
- Zealand Pharma AS Disclosure Form TD 27.03.2024
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zealand Pharma A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
14.08.24
|Ausblick: Zealand Pharma A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Zealand Pharma A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: Zealand Pharma A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Zealand Pharma A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg startet Zealand Pharma mit 'Buy' - Ziel 815 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Zealand Pharma A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zealand Pharma A-S
|128,40
|2,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.