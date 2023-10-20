|
20.10.2023 22:00:00
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital
Company announcement – No. 37 / 2023
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital
Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 October 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 20 October 2023 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:
As of 19 October 2023, Polar Capital LLP holds nominally 5,647,561 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 9.62% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.
Please see further details in the attached notification form.
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.
Contact:
|Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com
Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!