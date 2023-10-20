20.10.2023 22:00:00

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital

Company announcement – No. 37 / 2023

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital

Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 October 2023Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 20 October 2023 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

As of 19 October 2023, Polar Capital LLP holds nominally 5,647,561 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 9.62% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com



Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zealand Pharma A-Smehr Nachrichten