Zealand Pharma Wins EU Approval For Zeydovio To Treat Short Bowel Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF.PK, ZEAL.CO), a biotechnology company focused on metabolic health, announced Friday that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Zeydovio (glepaglutide) to treat adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The approval marks the first major advancement in SBS treatment in Europe in more than a decade and makes Zeydovio the first and only ready-to-use GLP-2 therapy to receive regulatory approval.

Zeydovio is a long-acting GLP-2 analog designed to improve intestinal function and reduce or eliminate patients' need for parenteral support. It is administered twice weekly through a ready-to-use, single-dose autoinjector. The authorization is valid across all European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The approval is based primarily on results from the Phase 3 EASE-1 trial, in which twice-weekly glepaglutide reduced weekly parenteral support requirements by 5.13 liters, compared with 2.85 liters for placebo at 24 weeks. The difference was statistically significant. Nine patients receiving glepaglutide achieved complete independence from parenteral support, compared with none in the placebo group.

Zealand Pharma said results from the long-term EASE-2 and EASE-3 extension trials are expected to be presented at scientific meetings in 2027. The company is also conducting the Phase 3 EASE-5 trial to generate additional evidence supporting a U.S. regulatory submission, with patient recruitment progressing well.

The company is engaging in partnership discussions to support the future global commercialization of glepaglutide.