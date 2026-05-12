Zebra Technologies Aktie

Zebra Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882578 / ISIN: US9892071054

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12.05.2026 13:00:46

Zebra Tech Earnings Decline In Q1; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA), on Tuesday reported a decline in the net income despite higher sales in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income decreased to $135 million from $136 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $2.72 versus $2.62 last year.

Adjusted net income jumped to $235 million from $208 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.75 versus $4.02 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $347 million from $292 million in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased to $1.50 billion from $1.31 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects second-quarter sales growth between 14% and 17% year over year, including an approximately 10.5 percentage-point favorable impact from business acquisitions and foreign currency.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter is expected to be slightly above 21%.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range between $4.20 and $4.50, based on an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19%.

For the full year 2026, the company expects sales growth between 10% and 14% year over year, including an approximately 7 percentage-point favorable impact from business acquisitions and foreign currency.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be approximately 22%.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range between $18.30 and $18.70, based on an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19%.

In the pre-market trading, Zebra Technologies is 14.01% higher at $247.36 on the Nasdaq.

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Zebra Technologies Corp. 209,00 13,59% Zebra Technologies Corp.

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