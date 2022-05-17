Zebra Technologies Board Authorizes Repurchase Of $1 Bln Shares - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) announced the Board has authorized the repurchase of $1 billion shares of common stock. The authorization augments the previous $1 billion purchase authorization which was announced on July 30, 2019. The company noted that it has returned more than $800 million of capital to shareholders via share repurchases since July 2019.

Anders Gustafsson, Zebra's Chief Executive Officer, said: "This action underscores our Board's confidence in Zebra's ability to drive value creation and gives us a total of nearly $1.2 billion of authorization, providing us ample flexibility to prioritize capital allocation."