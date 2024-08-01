|
01.08.2024 14:21:00
Zebra Technologies CEO Shares Insights on Consumer Spending and Future Growth
In a post-earnings interview with yours truly, Zebra Technologies ' (NASDAQ: ZBRA) CEO Bill Burns provided valuable insights into consumer spending behavior. Reflecting on the company's Q2 performance and future outlook, Burns delivered some useful hints about the state of the American economy.Zebra Technologies reported a solid Q2, beating the consensus analyst estimates with adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share on $1.22 billion in top-line sales. Your average analyst firm would have settled for earnings of roughly $2.80 per share on revenues near $1.18 billion.It wasn't exactly a triumphant march. Sales increased just 0.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share came in 3.3% lower. However, Zebra's management followed up with some good-looking projections for the next quarter. Sales growth should reaccelerate to an approximate 27% jump while earnings were targeted at roughly $3.15 per share -- up from $0.87 per share in the year-ago period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!