Zebra Technologies Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $205 million, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $4.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $4.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $205 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.83 vs. $4.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.35