|
03.05.2022 14:01:56
Zebra Technologies Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $205 million, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $4.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $4.01 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.35 billion last year.
Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $205 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.83 vs. $4.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.35
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zebra Technologies Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Zebra Technologies informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zebra Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.04.22
|Zebra Technologies upgraded to overweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Zebra Technologies Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zebra Technologies Corp.
|348,05
|-0,03%