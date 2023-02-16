16.02.2023 13:25:30

Zebra Technologies Corporation Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $3.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $4.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.50 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $186 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.57 vs. $3.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.59 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00

