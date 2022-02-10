|
Zebra Technologies Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $191 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $3.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $4.54 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.47 billion from $1.31 billion last year.
Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.55 vs. $3.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.40 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00
