10.02.2022 12:50:05

Zebra Technologies Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $191 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $3.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $4.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.47 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.55 vs. $3.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.40 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zebra Technologies Corp.mehr Nachrichten