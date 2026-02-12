Zebra Technologies Aktie

Zebra Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882578 / ISIN: US9892071054

12.02.2026 12:46:43

Zebra Technologies Corporation Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $70 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $3.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $4.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $1.475 billion from $1.334 billion last year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $3.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.475 Bln vs. $1.334 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 4.05 To 4.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: 11 % To 15 %

